Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Trump to deport students sympathetic to Hamas under new executive order

Trump To Deport Students Sympathetic To Hamas Under New Executive Order

WASHINGTON – The White House has announced that President Donald Trump’s administration will deport all students sympathetic to Hamas, with Trump set to sign an executive order soon.

According to reports, the White House stated that Trump will sign an executive order targeting anti-Israel sentiments, deporting undocumented college students, and taking action against foreign nationals participating in pro-Palestinian protests.

The fact sheet on Trump’s order outlines that the Justice Department will be instructed to impose strict penalties on those inciting violence, spreading anti-Jewish sentiment, or posing terrorism threats.

Trump emphasized that all foreign nationals involved in pro-jihad demonstrations will be monitored, saying, “We will find you and deport you.”

He also stated that student visas of all individuals expressing sympathy for Hamas on university campuses would be revoked immediately, claiming that radicalization at this level had never been seen before.

It is worth noting that after taking office on January 21, Trump issued orders to deport undocumented immigrants to their home countries.

During his election campaign, Trump had repeatedly pledged to expel foreign nationals from the US upon becoming president.

Additionally, Trump proposed relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt, urging both governments to provide refuge to displaced civilians.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 29 January 2025
Sym. Currency Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 281
EUR Euro 291.25 294
GBP UK Pound Sterling 347.5 351
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.55
AUD Australian Dollar 175.25 177.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
JPY Japanese Yen 1.81 1.87
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
NZD New Zealand Dollar 156.31 158.31
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
OMR Omani Riyal 723.79 731.79
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.25 209.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search