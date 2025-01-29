Trump to deport students sympathetic to Hamas under new executive order

WASHINGTON – The White House has announced that President Donald Trump’s administration will deport all students sympathetic to Hamas, with Trump set to sign an executive order soon.

According to reports, the White House stated that Trump will sign an executive order targeting anti-Israel sentiments, deporting undocumented college students, and taking action against foreign nationals participating in pro-Palestinian protests.

The fact sheet on Trump’s order outlines that the Justice Department will be instructed to impose strict penalties on those inciting violence, spreading anti-Jewish sentiment, or posing terrorism threats.

Trump emphasized that all foreign nationals involved in pro-jihad demonstrations will be monitored, saying, “We will find you and deport you.”

He also stated that student visas of all individuals expressing sympathy for Hamas on university campuses would be revoked immediately, claiming that radicalization at this level had never been seen before.

It is worth noting that after taking office on January 21, Trump issued orders to deport undocumented immigrants to their home countries.

During his election campaign, Trump had repeatedly pledged to expel foreign nationals from the US upon becoming president.

Additionally, Trump proposed relocating Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan and Egypt, urging both governments to provide refuge to displaced civilians.