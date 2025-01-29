Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Saudi Woman Goes Viral For Shopping On Horseback

A woman in Saudi Arabia rode a horse to a pharmacy to purchase medicine.

A video of the woman arriving at the pharmacy on horseback and buying medicine has gone viral.

According to Saudi media, the woman who rode the horse to the pharmacy is renowned equestrian Shahad Al-Shammari.

In the viral video, it can be seen that Shahad Al-Shammari selected the medicines while still sitting on the horse.

Known as “The Saudi Equestrian Shahd” by her fans, Shahd is in her 20s and is considered one of Saudi Arabia’s top female equestrians. Renowned for her remarkable riding abilities and strong bond with horses, she has gained a significant following on social media, where she frequently shares videos showcasing her equestrian skills.

Web Desk
Web Desk

