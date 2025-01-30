Today Gold Price in Pakistan – January 30, 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs288,700 per tola while the rate of 10 grams of bullion remains at Rs247,513 on Thursday in the local market on January 30, 2025.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 264,733 per tola, 21 Karat at 252,700, and 18 Karat at 216,600.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 30 January 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs288,700 10 Grams Rs247,513

Today Gold price in Karachi