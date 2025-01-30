Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Gold Price in Pakistan – January 30, 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs288,700 per tola while the rate of 10 grams of bullion remains at Rs247,513 on Thursday in the local market on January 30, 2025.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 264,733 per tola, 21 Karat at 252,700, and 18 Karat at 216,600.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 30 January 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs288,700
10 Grams Rs247,513

Today Gold price in Karachi 

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs288,700 Rs247,513
Islamabad Rs288,700 Rs247,513
Lahore Rs288,700 Rs247,513
Multan Rs288,700 Rs247,513
Peshawar Rs288,700 Rs247,513

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 30 January 2025 Thursday

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 30 January 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 280.9
Euro EUR 291 293.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.5 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.04 63.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.09 8.24
     

