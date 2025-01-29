Four die as jeep falls into gorge in Swat

SWAT – Four people lost their lives after a jeep fell into a gorge in Swat’s Malam Jabba area.

A jeep traveling from Mingora to Malam Jabba’s Tamba Gat area plunged into a gorge at Teligram Khwar Patay due to brake failure, resulting in four fatalities, including the driver, and two injuries.

The deceased were identified as Zahirullah, Ali Sher Khan, Ali Rehman, and Taj Muhammad’s son, while the injured were named Hazrat Ali and Hazrat Hussain.

All victims reportedly belonged to Malam Jabba’s Tamba Gat area.