Akhshay Kumar gets injured during film shooting with Tiger

The superstar of Bollywood who avoids using a body double to perform risky stunts in his movies, Akshay Kumar, sustained injuries during a film shoot and worried his fans all over the world. The Khiladi 786 actor is currently busy shooting his latest action flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland opposite actor Tiger Shroff, during which he injured himself, however, it isn't quite serious as Kumar is known for never compromising on his rigorous exercise, and healthy lifestyle.

As per Indian news portals, a source stated, “Akshay was shooting for an action sequence with Tiger, and it was a particular stunt he performed when this injury happened. He has braces on his knee right now. Though the action portions have been put on hold for the time being, Akshay continues to shoot the rest with his close-ups so there are no delays in wrapping up the Scotland schedule.”

Earlier, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture on social media from the film set and wrote, “There is nothing more satisfying than shooting real stunts on a real location. Guns – Tanks – Cars & live explosions with worlds one of the best technical and action crew #Scotland #BMCM.”

On the work front, Kumar will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opposite Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and revered South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a cameo appearance.