Explosions hit Rajasthan as Indian army missiles misfire during military drills

Web Desk 02:23 PM | 25 Mar, 2023
Explosions hit Rajasthan as Indian army missiles misfire during military drills
NEW DELHI – Another case of missile misfire was reported in India during the military exercise being held in the northern state of Rajasthan.

Reports in Indian media say that three missiles got misfired during exercises in Jaisalmer, where the three surface-to-air missiles failed to hit the target due to some technical glitch.

The misfiring incident caused alarm in neighbouring Pakistan, as the missiles struck fields in different villages, causing huge explosions. Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported so far.

Officials recovered debris from two of the misfired missiles, but the third missile has not yet been located.  Indian defence spokesperson told the media that a probe has been launched and further action will be taken accordingly.

Last year, New Delhi terminated three air force officials for firing a missile into Pakistan “accidently.” The incident escalated tensions between the archrival nations. Modi-led government flagged technical malfunction during routine maintenance as Islamabad warned Indians to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and to avoid such repeat.

Indian army is known for such a haphazard-like situation while Pakistan, China, and other neighbouring countries have raised concerns over India’s capability to handle nuclear arms.

A responsible nuclear state? India says 'accidentally' fired a supersonic missile into Pakistan

