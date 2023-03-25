3 Idiots' cast hint on sequel and share their responses

When it comes to satirical and comical representations of societal and peer pressure on university-going individuals, the Bollywood film, 3 Idiots — considered to be among the greatest Bollywood films ever made — does justice like nobody else. The blockbuster film is labeled as a cult classic by many and has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time for a sequel yet to be confirmed. With an A-list star cast, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial's sequel is finally seeing the light of day as many of its stars are leaving hints on social media platforms.
Teasing her diehard fans by subtly confirming rumors, Bollywood's Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to Instagram and shared a video where she talked about a press conference that Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi attended while the actress was away on a holiday in Africa. The stars had actually come together to promote a Gujarati movie that Sharman featured in.
"I just got to know when I was on a holiday, that these three were up to something. This press conference ka clip that is going around is from that secret that three are keeping from us. Like something is fishy and please don't say this is Sharman's movie promotion. I think they are gunning for a sequel but only these three. Like how can... without me? I don't think even Boman knows about it.”
"Aakhir chal kia raha hai yaar [What is going on?] This smells like a sequel for sure," Kapoor said in her Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
The Heroine diva isn't the only one upset about being kept in the dark by the Khan-Joshi-Madhavan trio, actor Boman Irani was also unhappy when he addressed the rumors of a sequel. Following Irani, actors Jaaved Jaaferi, Mona Singh, and Omi Vaidya were also equally curious as the audience and took to their social media platforms to share their comical rage.
Irani then shared a video with a caption: “How can they make a #3Idiots sequel without Virus? Virus villain nahi hoga toh kon hoga, aur kia hii hoga?? @kareenakapoorkhan @jaavedjaaferi.”
At the end of the video, he asked someone to call Jaaved to confirm if he knew about it or not.
View this post on Instagram
Jaaved Jaaferi in his Instagram post said, “Normally I don't do all this but I felt bad. Did you hear –I mean, see – the latest news? They are making 3 Idiots part 2 without the original Rancho. You guys know right – I was the original Rancho. He [Aamir Khan] was Chote. We made the original together, so we should make the sequel together too.”
Referring to his co-star Mona Singh, he asks, “Mona darling, did you know about this?” Sharing the video, he stated, “Array Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani ko nahi liya. Toh phir pakka Mona Singh ko bhi nahi liya hoga [They haven't taken Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani. So, they would not have picked Mona Singh either]”
View this post on Instagram
Mona Singh too shared a video stating, “I was shooting with Aamir Khan sir for two years on Laal Singh Chaddha, he also didn't tell. When did they shoot it? No one called me. In the climax (of 3 Idiots) I gave birth to a child. I should have been there. This is very sad. I am upset. What ‘all is well'? All is clearly not well.”
View this post on Instagram
The cult-classic, commercially successful film featured Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor, Omi Vaidya, Ali Fazal, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.94
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.