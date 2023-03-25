3 Idiots' cast hint on sequel and share their responses

When it comes to satirical and comical representations of societal and peer pressure on university-going individuals, the Bollywood film, 3 Idiots — considered to be among the greatest Bollywood films ever made — does justice like nobody else. The blockbuster film is labeled as a cult classic by many and has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time for a sequel yet to be confirmed. With an A-list star cast, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial's sequel is finally seeing the light of day as many of its stars are leaving hints on social media platforms.

Teasing her diehard fans by subtly confirming rumors, Bollywood's Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to Instagram and shared a video where she talked about a press conference that Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi attended while the actress was away on a holiday in Africa. The stars had actually come together to promote a Gujarati movie that Sharman featured in.

"I just got to know when I was on a holiday, that these three were up to something. This press conference ka clip that is going around is from that secret that three are keeping from us. Like something is fishy and please don't say this is Sharman's movie promotion. I think they are gunning for a sequel but only these three. Like how can... without me? I don't think even Boman knows about it.”

"Aakhir chal kia raha hai yaar [What is going on?] This smells like a sequel for sure," Kapoor said in her Instagram post.

The Heroine diva isn't the only one upset about being kept in the dark by the Khan-Joshi-Madhavan trio, actor Boman Irani was also unhappy when he addressed the rumors of a sequel. Following Irani, actors Jaaved Jaaferi, Mona Singh, and Omi Vaidya were also equally curious as the audience and took to their social media platforms to share their comical rage.

Irani then shared a video with a caption: “How can they make a #3Idiots sequel without Virus? Virus villain nahi hoga toh kon hoga, aur kia hii hoga?? @kareenakapoorkhan @jaavedjaaferi.”

At the end of the video, he asked someone to call Jaaved to confirm if he knew about it or not.

Jaaved Jaaferi in his Instagram post said, “Normally I don't do all this but I felt bad. Did you hear –I mean, see – the latest news? They are making 3 Idiots part 2 without the original Rancho. You guys know right – I was the original Rancho. He [Aamir Khan] was Chote. We made the original together, so we should make the sequel together too.”

Referring to his co-star Mona Singh, he asks, “Mona darling, did you know about this?” Sharing the video, he stated, “Array Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani ko nahi liya. Toh phir pakka Mona Singh ko bhi nahi liya hoga [They haven't taken Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani. So, they would not have picked Mona Singh either]”

Mona Singh too shared a video stating, “I was shooting with Aamir Khan sir for two years on Laal Singh Chaddha, he also didn't tell. When did they shoot it? No one called me. In the climax (of 3 Idiots) I gave birth to a child. I should have been there. This is very sad. I am upset. What ‘all is well'? All is clearly not well.”

The cult-classic, commercially successful film featured Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor, Omi Vaidya, Ali Fazal, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.