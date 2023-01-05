Wazirabad shooting: ‘Assassination attack’ on Imran Khan was planted by PTI, claims suspect’s lawyer

ISLAMABAD – In another twist to the apparent assassination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, the prime suspect Naveed’s counsel makes shocking claims, calling gun attack drama plotted by the political party.
In a presser, Advocate Mian Daud, the lawyer of the suspect, made startling claims in light of recent evidence provided in the report of the Joint Investigation Team.
The lawyer alleged that a supporter of the former ruling party was killed on the spot by a bullet fired by Imran Khan’s bodyguard and mentioned that the weapon used by the guard was not submitted for the forensic.
Daud alleged that Imran Khan-led party is misleading the masses about the gun attack. He also pointed out that the former prime minister claimed receiving multiple bullets while only one mark on his leg is visible.
The gun attack has nothing to do with the reality, he alleged, accusing the investigators to probe the matter against merit.
He further mentioned that after the forensic report of the attack, the situation has been cleared that team members conducted the investigation in a dishonest manner, and changes were made in the team on Imran Khan’s wish.
He also alleged CCPO Mahmood Dogar to bring the case file to Imran Khan's Lahore residence for 'tweaks'.
More to follow...
