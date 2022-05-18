Pakistan Army Chief confers gallantry awards on armed forces personnel at GHQ

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered for Pakistan, the military media wing said Wednesday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said the investiture ceremony was held at General Headquarters Rawalpindi.

At least 48 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while seven officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 30 soldiers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat.

Families of martyred officials attended the ceremony and received the medals.