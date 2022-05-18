Pakistan Army Chief confers gallantry awards on armed forces personnel at GHQ
Web Desk
07:54 PM | 18 May, 2022
Pakistan Army Chief confers gallantry awards on armed forces personnel at GHQ
Source: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered for Pakistan, the military media wing said Wednesday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said the investiture ceremony was held at General Headquarters Rawalpindi.

At least 48 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while seven officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 30 soldiers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat. 

Families of martyred officials attended the ceremony and received the medals.

More From This Category
AkzoNobel Pakistan joins hands with Akhuwat to ...
07:46 PM | 18 May, 2022
LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI gathering in ...
07:43 PM | 18 May, 2022
Pakistan, TTP reach ceasefire agreement amid ...
07:24 PM | 18 May, 2022
No-confidence motion submitted against ...
06:17 PM | 18 May, 2022
FM Bilawal lands in New York, expected to meet ...
05:35 PM | 18 May, 2022
Matric computer studies paper leaked hours before ...
04:49 PM | 18 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira’s new bold photo at beach sets internet on fire
05:12 PM | 18 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr