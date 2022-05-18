Pakistan Army Chief confers gallantry awards on armed forces personnel at GHQ
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered for Pakistan, the military media wing said Wednesday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said the investiture ceremony was held at General Headquarters Rawalpindi.
At least 48 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while seven officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 30 soldiers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat.
GHQ Investiture ceremony was held at General Headquarters Rawalpindi.#COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations & meritorious services rendered to the nation@OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #ISPR— Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) May 18, 2022
1/3 pic.twitter.com/JkaFi1twhr
Families of martyred officials attended the ceremony and received the medals.
GHQ Investiture ceremony was held at General Headquarters Rawalpindi.#COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, conferred military awards to Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations & meritorious services rendered to the nation@OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #ISPR— Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) May 18, 2022
1/3 pic.twitter.com/f4OiE5jJS7
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan Army Chief confers gallantry awards on armed forces ...07:54 PM | 18 May, 2022
- AkzoNobel Pakistan joins hands with Akhuwat to add colour into ...07:46 PM | 18 May, 2022
- LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI gathering in Gujranwala07:43 PM | 18 May, 2022
- Pakistan, TTP reach ceasefire agreement amid fresh talks in ...07:24 PM | 18 May, 2022
-
-
- Mehwish Hayat and HSY pair up for an upcoming telefilm06:45 PM | 18 May, 2022
- Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with Danish Taimoor05:57 PM | 18 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022