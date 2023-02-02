Search

Hira Mani's bespoke mermaid gown storms the internet

Web Desk 04:32 PM | 2 Feb, 2023
Source: Hira Mani (Instagram)

Lollywood Diva Hira Mani can leave the internet into a frenzy with one click and today is no exception either. The 33-year-old actress has an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked alongside her quick wit and humour which are adored by the fans.

Her bold fashion choices often draw attention from the fashion industry, but that doesn't deter her from embracing her role as a fashion icon with pride. But today, the Do Bol actor left her followers bedazzled with a bunch of clicks of herself donning an elegant seaweed green ball gown with a mermaid-style cut. The result left us all mesmerized and we can't get enough of this chic look.

She looks breathtaking in an autumn-inspired makeover, complete with delicate nude lip colour and a sleek side-parted hairdo. "I am creating the life of my dreams" captioned the Kashf star.

On the work front, Hira Mani was recently seen in Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Aik Anaar Do Belmar. 

