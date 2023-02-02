PTI ally Sheikh Rashid remanded to jail over anti-Zardari remarks

ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital on Thursday sent Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on two-day physical remand in a case registered over his assassination plot allegations against the former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Rashid, a close ally of Imran Kham, was taken into custody from his residence in a private housing society in an overnight raid days after the outspoken politician accused the PPP co-chairman of paying money to a terror outfit to kill the PTI chief.

The former minister was produced before Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir who rejected a police plea for eight-day physical remand of the AML chief and asked the authorities to produce him before the court in next hearing.

During the hearing, Abdul Razzaq, the counsel for Sheikh Rashid, argued that the case filed against his client was politically motivated. He added that the police arrested the AML chief despite the fact that the Islamabad High Court had suspended a police notice. He said political parties often trade criticism, adding that registration of case on such statements is tantamount the curb the voice of politicians.

The prosecutor opposed the arguments, stating that the former interior minister had created threats for the family of former president by making such allegations.

The case was filed against the firebrand politician at Islamabad’s Aabpara Police Station under several sections related to criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, and statements conducing to public mischief.

The FIR stated that Rashid made accusations to trigger a fight between PTI and PPP in a bid to disrupt peace.

Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan and other allies condemned Rashid’s arrest, claiming that the cops ransacked his house and beat up domestic staffers to detain the former minister.

"Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive caretaker government appt by totally discredited ECP. The question is, can Pakistan afford a street movement that we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by Imported Govt? Imran Khan wrote in a mid-night tweet.