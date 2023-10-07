Mickey Arthur bestows special awards on Pakistani players after CWC 23 successful debut 

Pakistani Team Director Mickey Arthur commended the performance of Men in Green and bestowed special awards on Team Green in the dressing room.

Arthur commended Babar XI for their A-game on the field. He bestowed the Player of the Match award upon skipper Babar Azam, and Saud Shakeel received the prestigious Impact Player award.

The international coach also expressed admiration for young blood Saud Shakeel for performing under pressure and delivering impactful shots during the maiden World Cup 2023 fixture.