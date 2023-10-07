Policeman martyred, another injured in Buner blast

PESHAWAR – A policeman was martyred and other injured in an explosion in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Saturday.

Reports said a police van was targeted in the blast in an area of the district. Security forces have cordoned off the area to collect evidence.

Rescue officials have shifted the body and injured cop to hospital. The wounded policeman is said to be in stable condition.

Last month, a soldier was martyred and six others, including three civilians, were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on a security forces vehicle in Peshawar’s Warsak district.