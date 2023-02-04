Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in 'Yunhi'

Lollywood's heartthrob, Bilal Ashraf recently made headlines when he decided to take on a leading role in a new drama series. He is all set to dazzle viewers with his debut performance in Hum TV's latest drama "Yunhi".
The talented actor will be starring alongside the gifted actress Maya Ali. With their combined talent, viewers are sure to be captivated by the heartwarming story, with its intriguing characters, captivating plot, and stunning visuals.
In an interview, the actor opened up about why he decided to take on the lead role in the Pakistani drama with Ali, citing the opportunity to learn from the renowned director Ehtishamuddin and improve his own skills as his motivation.
Though initially apprehensive about the pace of filming multiple scenes in a day for a drama versus just one or two scenes for a film, Bilal eventually developed a newfound appreciation for the form and artistry of the genre. He went on to explain that this enlightened perspective was the result of the collaboration between himself, the director, and the rest of the cast and crew. Through their combined efforts, they were able to create a work of art that could be enjoyed by many.
The Janaan actor praised the author of his upcoming play, Sarwat Nazir, for delivering powerful messages in a simple and elegant manner throughout the story. With prior experience appearing in photoshoots and commercials with the Teefa in trouble star, he found his initial acting experience with her to be the best, praising her talents and expressing how wonderful it was to work with such a gifted actress.
On the work front, Ashraf was lauded for his performances in Khaab Toot Jaatay Hain, Aik Hai Nigar and Superstar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 4, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.2
|Euro
|EUR
|300.98
|301.58
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|337.01
|337.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200
|202.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|39.73
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.79
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,200 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,930.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
