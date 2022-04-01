Pakistan lodges protest with ‘US’ over threat letter to PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has registered a strong protest with a senior diplomatic official of the US mission in Islamabad over a “threat letter” received by Prime Minister Imran Khan early March, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports said that the US acting deputy chief of mission was summoned in the federal capital to record protest over use of “undiplomatic language” in the memo.

The development is follow-up of the meeting of the National Security Committee held a day earlier in which the civil and military leadership termed the memo a ‘blatant interference’ in the internal affairs of the South Asian country which was unacceptable under any circumstances.

In light of the interference, Islamabad decided to issue a strong demarche to the country in question both in Islamabad and in the country’s capital through proper channel in keeping with diplomatic norms.

Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement without naming the country said: “As decided in the National Security Committee meeting held on 31 March 2022, the requisite demarches have been made through diplomatic channels”.

After chairing the NSC meeting, the premier also addressed the nation and vowed to not surrender before the foreign conspiracy against his government.

In his televised address to the nation, Khan said the opposition parties trying to oust him through the no-confidence motion were supported by foreign powers.

At one point in his live speech, he 'mistakenly' named the US as the country which sent the threatening letter against his government and then retracted, saying he did not want to name the country behind the threats to his government.

The PM said that foreign powers chose Shehbaz, Fazl and Zardari to implement their agenda as they were fully aware of the stolen wealth and properties of these stooges.

US denies involvement in Conspiracy against PM Khan’s government

On Thursday, rhe US government rubbished the reports of its involvement in no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The US State Department has categorically turned down the reports of any kind of involvement in the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, according to Geo News.

“Allegations of US involvement in the no-trust motion and ‘threat letter’ to PM Imran Khan are baseless,” the report quoted the State Department as saying.

It said that the US government was monitoring the developing political situation in the South Asian country, adding that they respect the constitutional process of the country.