PM Imran’s security increased over 'assassination threat'
11:20 AM | 1 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Security of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been increased after receiving threats of assassination amid ongoing political instability in the country.
سیکیورٹی ایجنسیوں نے رپورٹ کیا ہے کہ وزیر اعظم عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملےکا منصوبہ سامنے آیا ہے، ان رپورٹس کے بعد حکومتی فیصلے کے مطابق وزیر اعظم کی سیکیورٹی میں اضافہ کر دیا گیا ہے۔— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 1, 2022
More to follow...
