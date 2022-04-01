PM Imran’s security increased over 'assassination threat'

11:20 AM | 1 Apr, 2022
PM Imran’s security increased over 'assassination threat'
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – Security of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been increased after receiving threats of assassination amid ongoing political instability in the country. 

More to follow...

