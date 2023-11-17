LHC orders arrest of individuals driving vehicles without license

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the police to arrest the individuals driving cars and motorcycles without a valid driving license.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa issued the order while hearing a petition filed by an underage suspect in the deadly car accident that killed six members of same family in Defence area of Lahore.

The suspect Afnan Shafqat challenged the inclusion of Section 302 in the FIR registered against them after the horrific accident.

Chief Traffic Officer and SSP operations appeared on behalf of the Punjab government in court. During the hearing Justice Bajwa raised concerns over driving of vehicles without valid license in Lahore.

At this point, CTO revealed that there were 7.3 vehicles registered in Lahore while only 1.3 million individuals possess valid driving licenses. He said the traffic police have increased the number of offices for issuance of licenses.

The CTO told court that 919 individuals driving without licenses have been arrested so far since the Defence incident.

At one point, the judge remarked that Excise department should also be involved in the case as vehicles cannot be registered without a valid license. He expressed concerns over the non-implementation of the Lahore High Court's 2018 decision.

Later, he ordered the authorities to arrest the individuals driving cars and motorcycles without a license.