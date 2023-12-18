PCB announces female umpries induction course for upcoming domestic cricket season

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that it will conduct a female umpires induction course at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in January-February 2024.

The candidates who will successfully complete the course will be inducted into the PCB Female Panel of Umpires for the forthcoming domestic cricket season, allowing them to officiate region/district and club level matches.

In the opening three days of the course, the participants will be provided basic knowledge of the umpiring laws, regulations and rules of the game.

On the fourth and final day of the four-day long course, the participants will undergo a written test, a fitness test and an interview.

“Those willing to apply can submit the online registration form available at PCB.com.pk/UR till 31 December, 2023. Former women’s cricketers will be given preference for course registration,” read official press release.

Candidates (female only) aged between 28 and 40 can register for the course, and the shortlisted registrants will need to submit a fee of Rs15,000.