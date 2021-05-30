Imran Abbas and Urwa Hocane enthrall fans with melodious voice (VIDEO)
Imran Abbas and Urwa Hocane have won the hearts of fans with their singing skills.
Urwa Hocane took to her Instagram handle and uploaded their v video which went viral in no time. In the video, both the star actors can be seen singing Indian song “Agar Tum Saath Ho” very beautifully. The netizens liked and flooded the comment section with praise.
Both are adorable and talented actors of Pakistan media industry. They are shooting for their upcoming drama now days. The actors often post BTS videos from the sets of their upcoming drama.
Urwa shared the post with a caption, “Entertaining ourselves yet again at a late night shoot!.”
