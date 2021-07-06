BoP Junior National Ranking Tennis reaches semifinals stage

LAHORE – Eight more matches were decided on the third day in the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021 here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Bilal Asim, Uzair Khan and Shaeel Durab emerged as victorious and booked berths in the semifinals. The first quarterfinal saw Bilal Asim facing tough resistance from Faizan Fayyaz before winning the encounter 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Uzair Khan played tremendous tennis against seasoned campaigner Ahtesham Arif as he won the match with a score of 6-3, 6-3 while in the third quarterfinal, Shaeel Durab was up against spirited Abdul Hanan Khan and after a tough battle, Shaeel succeeded in winning the match 6-3, 7-5.

In the boys U-16 quarterfinals, Shaeel Durab and Abdul Hanan Khan managed to secure semifinal spots by winning their respective quarterfinals. In the first quarterfinal, Shaeel Durab did little work to outpace Kamran Khan 6-3, 6-4 while Abdul Hanan Khan faced no resistance from Zaeem Ghafoor and won the encounter 6-0, 6-0.

In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Ahtesham Humayun, Shehryar Anees and Abdul Basit made way to the semifinals. Ahtesham Humayun overpowered Eesa Bilal 6-2, 6-0, Shehryar Anees outlasted Omer Jawad 6-3, 6-0, Abdul Basit face some resistance from Abubakar Khalil before winning the match 7-6, 6-2 and U-14 national champion Asad Zaman (McDonald’s) had to struggle hard to beat spirited Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) with a score of 2-6, 6-2, 10-4.