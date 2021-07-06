Pakistan opens another public school for transgender persons tomorrow

The Punjab government has announced it will set up separate schools for transgender persons in different cities of the province.

Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas said at an event in Lahore that the first of its kind educational institution would open in Multan tomorrow (Wednesday).

He said that transgender persons will not be enrolled in regular schools due to concerns about students' behaviour.

The minister said that separate schools are being set up for transgender persons as they could be hurt by attitude of students of regular schools.

Claiming that the PTI government is the first to think about the welfare of the transgender community, Raas said that separate schools will be opened for them in all districts of Punjab.

In 2019, the Punjab government set up a school for transgender persons in Lodhran city under its Literacy Department.

Dr Shahbaz Gill at that time shared a video from the classroom of the first government-run facility for transgender students on Twitter.

Access to education is the right of every person but unfortunately transgender people face discrimination in Pakistan and many struggle to find employment. Some are forced into begging, dancing or prostitution to earn livelihood.

According to a 2019 census, the estimated population of transgender people in Pakistan is around 300,000, although the actual number could be higher.

The country’s Senate had unanimously approved a bill on March 7, 2018 for the protection of rights of transgender people, empowering them to determine their own gender identity.