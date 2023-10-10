Search

Pakistan

CJP Isa wants judges to let lawyer complete arguments in Supreme Court Practice and Procedure case

02:58 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
CJP Isa wants judges to let lawyer complete arguments in Supreme Court Practice and Procedure case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A full court bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa resumed hearing petitions challenging the SC (Practice and Procedure) Act on Tuesday.

The 15-member full bench also include Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The hearing is being broadcast live on state-run PTV.

During yesterday's hearing, the chief justice had observed that parliament approved the law with "good intentions".

Today's Hearing

At the outset of the hearing, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) lawyer Faisal Siddiqui started submitting arguments. He said he would submit arguments on the apex court's ruling on the law curtailing CJP powers and would give reference from the Baz Kakar case. 

The lawyer said he would also give response to a query made by Justice Malik regarding the use of world "law" in the Article 191. 

At this point, Justice Ahsan intervened, saying he wanted to ask a question. However, CJP asked the lawyer to complete his arguments, saying: "Every member of the bench wanted to ask the question but the lawyer should be given time to wrap up his arguments".

The lawyer then argued that when the top court's rules were being made the definition of law was written, adding that there was no ambiguity about the meaning of the world law.

"You mean the definition of law is written in Supreme Court Rule,"Justice Akhtar questioned. However, it irked the CJP Isa, who then asked the bench members to let the lawyer complete the arguments. 

However, Justice Akhtar responded that as a member of the bench, it was his right to raise questions.

The CJP said it was obvious but the lawyer must be allowed to complete the arguments first. 

At one point, Justice Ahsan remarked the parliament had made an attempt to interfere in the independence of the top court by enacting the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023.

More to follow...

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:49 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Imran Khan, Qureshi to be indicted in cipher case on Oct 17

10:42 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Full court resumes hearing on pleas against Supreme Court Practice ...

08:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2023

Pakistan raises concerns over hostilities between Israel and ...

10:07 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

JS Bank, Beaconhouse National University sign MoU for chair on ...

03:11 PM | 4 Oct, 2023

IHC to hear Imran Khan’s bail plea in cipher case in open court

11:09 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Honda CD 70 and CD 70 Dream 2023 latest price in October

Advertisement

Latest

02:58 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

CJP Isa wants judges to let lawyer complete arguments in Supreme Court Practice and Procedure case

Horoscope

08:58 AM | 10 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 10 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.65 281.65
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 10, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 171,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 10 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Karachi PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Islamabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Peshawar PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Quetta PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Sialkot PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Attock PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Gujranwala PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Jehlum PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Multan PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Bahawalpur PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Gujrat PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Nawabshah PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Chakwal PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Hyderabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Nowshehra PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Sargodha PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Faisalabad PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295
Mirpur PKR 200,000 PKR 2,295

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: