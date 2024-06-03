Beauty parlour owner booked in Lahore for secretly filming women customers

Police on Monday registered a case against the owner and staff of a beauty parlour in Lahore's Faisal Town area for secretly filming female customers.

The case was filed against the parlour owner, Aroosa, and employees Kinza, Sana and Mubashira, based on a complaint from a female client who was a victim of the secret filming. Police are currently investigating the matter.

In a related incident on Sunday, hidden cameras were discovered in a private girls’ hostel in Lahore's Johar Town area. The cameras were found installed inside the washroom.

A case was registered against the hostel owner, his wife and seven other suspects after a complaint was filed by a student’s uncle. Police officials reported that the accused have fled the scene, and the hostel has been vacated.

The investigative team has recorded statements from over 40 students who were residing in the hostel, all of whom confirmed the presence of hidden cameras in the washroom.



