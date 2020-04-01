COVID-19 Outbreak: Next 2 weeks in US will be 'very painful', says Trump

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said that the US public should expect a very painful two weeks as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country reaches its peak.

During a press briefing on Tuesday the US President said, "I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead, we're going to go through a very tough two weeks….”.

The US President Trump added “hopefully as the experts are predicting...we're going to start seeing some light at the end of the tunnel….but this is going to be a very painful, very, very painful two weeks."

Trump said the Federal government has 10,000 ventilators available to distribute once the outbreak intensifies in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the US authorities have feared that the coronavirus outbreak will kill 100,000-200,000 Americans but hope the actual figure will be much lower.

The White House response coordinator Deborah Birx presented a chart suggesting that without mitigation the outbreak would kill 1.5-2.2 million Americans compared to 100,000-240,000 deaths under the intervention scenario.

The United States has more than 185,000 COVID-19 cases with over 4,054 deaths.