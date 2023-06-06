Search

Sonic boom rocks Washington as four including child dead in US plane crash

Web Desk 11:34 AM | 6 Jun, 2023
Sonic boom rocks Washington as four including child dead in US plane crash
WASHINGTON – Residents of US capital witnessed the rattling of a sonic boom as several jets of the US military chased unresponsive private plane hovering in the fly zone.

Reports in international media suggest that an unresponsive business jet moved into restricted zone, prompting a quick response from US armed forces. North American Aerospace Defense Command NORAD said military planes chasing the unresponsive jet were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds that caused boom.

Virginia State Police confirmed that law enforcers find the wreckage soon after receiving a report of a plane crash in which four people were killed.

Amid the probe, authorities said plane departed from Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was moving to Long Island in New York, it however turned around after reaching Long Island and then headed to Washington.

Officials said cabin was depressurizing at one point and then tried to turn the jet around on an autopilot setting but the pilot apparently passed out due to unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, the owner of the crashed jet has been identified as a Florida businessman. John Rumpel told a US publication that his entire family including children was on a jet when it crashed.

