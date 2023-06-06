Sonic boom rocks Washington as four including child dead in US plane crash

WASHINGTON – Residents of US capital witnessed the rattling of a sonic boom as several jets of the US military chased unresponsive private plane hovering in the fly zone.
Reports in international media suggest that an unresponsive business jet moved into restricted zone, prompting a quick response from US armed forces. North American Aerospace Defense Command NORAD said military planes chasing the unresponsive jet were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds that caused boom.
Virginia State Police confirmed that law enforcers find the wreckage soon after receiving a report of a plane crash in which four people were killed.
Amid the probe, authorities said plane departed from Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was moving to Long Island in New York, it however turned around after reaching Long Island and then headed to Washington.
Officials said cabin was depressurizing at one point and then tried to turn the jet around on an autopilot setting but the pilot apparently passed out due to unknown reasons.
Meanwhile, the owner of the crashed jet has been identified as a Florida businessman. John Rumpel told a US publication that his entire family including children was on a jet when it crashed.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as the deadlock between Islamabad and IMF continues.
During the intraday trading on Tuesday, the local currency dropped against the US dollar, moving down nearly 0.06 percent. Before noon, PKR was being traded at 286.37, with a decline of Rs0.18.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee faced a setback and it was closed at 286.19 against the greenback in the inter-bank.
The rupee continues to face back-to-back blows amid deadlock between the Pakistani government and the multilateral lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-6-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.