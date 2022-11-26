PAF given one-week to compensate family of man killed in Karachi aircraft crash
Share
KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) has given one week to the Pakistan Air Forces to compensate the family of a man, who lost his life in 2014 training aircraft crash incident in Karachi.
A single-member bench comprising Justice Faisal Kamal Alam was hearing a petition, which seeks Rs29 million as compensation for the family of the victim.
During the hearing, petitioner’s lawyer said that judicial orders regarding compensation of the citizen’s death in the incident were being neglected.
A PAF representative requested the court to grant more time for submitting the reply as air force’ lawyer was unable to attend the hearing.
To which, Justice Alam remarked that the court was being forced to issue a strict order by using such tactics. He made it clear that he PAF will have to pay to the family of the victim.
The SHC justice also warned of summoning the record of its commercial activities and income if the orders are not implemented.
According to the petition, a training aircraft of air force crashed into a workshop in Baldia Town area, leaving a citizen named Riast Ali dead.
Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes during ... 03:29 PM | 25 May, 2022
MIANWALI – A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed in Mianwali, a city in the northwest region of Punjab, on ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Punjab IT minister urges SBP to reverse its decision to suspend DCB ...10:34 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Veteran writer Mustansar Hussain Tarar hospitalised with chest pain10:02 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Punjab governor inaugurates 67th National Track Cycling Championship ...09:50 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- PAF given one-week to compensate family of man killed in Karachi ...09:13 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- PTI will resign from all assemblies, announces Imran Khan08:53 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui asks Sajal Aly not to 'stoke unnecessary controversy' ...06:36 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Watch - Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts for consoling a weeping fan04:15 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Details about Atiqa Odho's Turkish drama serial 'Koyu Beyaz' revealed03:45 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022