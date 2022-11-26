Veteran writer Mustansar Hussain Tarar hospitalised with chest pain

LAHORE – Veteran writer and TV host Mustansar Hussain Tarar was hospitalised in Lahore after he complained of chest pain on Saturday.

Tarar, who is also Pakistan’s best-selling travelogue writer, has been admitted to the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU), his family told media.

The wife of the Sitara-i-Imtiaz recipient has asked people to pray for his speedy recovery.

He has written more than 50 books including novels and a collection of short stories in his career. His first book was a travelogue published in 1971 by the title of Nikley Teri Talaash Main.

He also hosted PTV's live morning show Subah Bakhair for many years.