Veteran writer Mustansar Hussain Tarar hospitalised with chest pain
LAHORE – Veteran writer and TV host Mustansar Hussain Tarar was hospitalised in Lahore after he complained of chest pain on Saturday.
Tarar, who is also Pakistan’s best-selling travelogue writer, has been admitted to the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU), his family told media.
The wife of the Sitara-i-Imtiaz recipient has asked people to pray for his speedy recovery.
He has written more than 50 books including novels and a collection of short stories in his career. His first book was a travelogue published in 1971 by the title of Nikley Teri Talaash Main.
He also hosted PTV's live morning show Subah Bakhair for many years.
