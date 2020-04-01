IHC dismisses petition on Pakistanis stranded in Iran
11:31 AM | 1 Apr, 2020
IHC dismisses petition on Pakistanis stranded in Iran
ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition regarding Pakistanis stranded in Iran due to coronavirus outbreak.  

A bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition seeking order to bring back citizens from Iran.

Declaring the petition inadmissible, the chief justice asked the petitioner to approach the relevant forum as there is parliament in the country.

The judge remarked that the court could not intervene in these matters and barred people from assuming that the government was doing nothing.

“Have you contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?” the chief justice questioned the petitioner.

Justice Minallah further said that parliament and the foreign ministry are the right platforms for this petition, adding that the court did not want to involve in any dispute.

It is to remember that Pakistan has closed its border with Iran in order to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The number of coronavirus case has surged over 2,000 so far while 26 people have lost their lives.

