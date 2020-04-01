Pakistan decides to establish 12 another COVID-19 testing labs

Web Desk
12:02 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
Pakistan decides to establish 12 another COVID-19 testing labs
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to establish 12 more coronavirus testing laboratories very soon in order to meet the rising need of testing the suspected cases as the number of coronavirus affected patients surged across the country.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal saidthat 20 coronavirus testing laboratories are fully functional whereas 12 more would be established soon.

The meeting was informed that the first consignment of 57,000 kits was imported from China, followed by another of 30,000, while 192,000 more would reach Pakistan by today.

Coronavirus control, diagnosing facilities, continuity of industrial process under the current situation was also reviewed during the meeting which decided that it would be binding upon the private sector run hospitals to allocate beds and facilities for the coronavirus infection patients.

