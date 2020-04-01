Punjab decides to administer 'Hydrochlorophyll' treatment to coronavirus infected patients

LAHORE - The Punjab government had prepared a protocol to administer hydrochlorophyll treatment to the COVID-19 patients in the province.

Speaking to the media after meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus at the Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said the coronavirus patients would be recruited for the treatment if they consented to be treated with hydrochlorophyll.

Dr yasmeen added that the treatment would be implemented on other patients if the reports were successful.

She said 9 mutations in the Pakistan COVID-19 virus had been found different from the Chinese COVID-19 virus as explained by Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, who would present his findings and recommendations on the treatment of the virus.

About the COVID-19 testing kits, the provincial minister said currently 1000-1200 tests per day were being conducted daily.

The Center for Advanced Molecular Biology (CAMB), University of Health Science and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) were working to produce indigenous testing kits which would increase the number to 3000 tests per day in the province.