Mehwish Hayat requests fans to donate to PM’s coronavirus relief fund
Web Desk
03:45 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
KARACHI - Pakistani TV star Mehwish Hayat has urged people to stay at home to save lives as even their minor negligence can put many in danger. In an important video message on her Instagram handle, the Load Wedding actress said “Pakistan is facing the biggest challenge currently, how we behave now will decide the fate of our generations to come.”

Mehwish urged the people to follow the rules and stay at home, "this is not a holiday," she said urging fans to act responsibly and protect themselves and their loved ones.

She paid rich tribute to doctors and paramedics in their fight against coronavirus and appealed to the government and relevant authorities to make it the priority that the medical staff have the right protective care to carry out their jobs easily.

“Front line medical staff have to have the right protective equipment to fight COVID-19 or the situation will deteriorate rapidly,” she said.

She also wrote, “We need to give what we can to PM’s Relief Fund.”

