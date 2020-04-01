PM Imran assures support to doctors fighting against coronavirus
RAWALPINDI - Prime Minister Imran Khan assured on Wednesday full support to doctors, nurses and other health professional, saying they are fighting against the coroanvirus infection from the frontline.
The premier was addressing a ceremony regarding inauguration of up gradation project of Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi. He said that the government was planning to give more incentives to the medical staff.
The prime minister said that government had started preparation when the coronvairus outbreak occurred in China, adding that the health sector in the country was not given proper attention in the past.
He said that China helped Pakistan by giving medical equipments and other facilities at a time when the demand of these products skyrocketed across the world due to coronavirus.
“Providing safety kits to staff working in emergency and ICU is the top priority of the government,” he said.
Khan highlighted that the spread of the disease in Pakistan was slower than the Europe and other countries in the west.
He added that the intensity of the outbreak will grow.
