PIA's iconic Roosevelt Hotel in New York announces to close doors permanently 

KARACHI – Roosevelt Hotel, a luxury place in New York and owned by Pakistan International Airlines, has announced to shut its services permanently by October 31 this year.

The hotel originally opened in 1924 and it was taken by the national carrier on lease in 1979 and later purchased in 1999.

The development comes months after the PTI government decided to not sell the iconic hotel located in Manhattan, New York. It had decided to run the hotel through joint venture.

The Roosevelt Hotel, a NYC institution, has announced it is closing its doors permanently. So many evenings I wandered over to the Madison Club Lounge after work for a martini & shrimp cocktail just read a book by myself for a couple hours. Old New York is dying, heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/Fds7rcgQDz — Michelle Kinney 🏴‍☠️ (@MichelleKinney) October 8, 2020

The hotel in its statement said that the decision has been taken due to economic reasons.