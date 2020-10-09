PM Imran directs to focus on construction sector to revive economy from COVID-19 effects

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to focus on the promotion of economic sector to boosting economic activities and said that it has vital role in the revival of economy affected by the COVID-19.

He was presiding over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister directed the concerned departments to fully focus on the promotion of construction sector so that those efforts are not hindered at any stage, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Ministry of Housing briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the revival of work on federal government’s projects.

The meeting was informed that with the revival of work on around ten projects of the Federal Government Housing Authority, 38,637 housing units would be constructed at an estimated cost of over 120 billion rupees.

Similarly, work on three projects of Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation is also being restored as a result of which 5,372 housing units would be constructed at an estimated cost of over 27 billion rupees.