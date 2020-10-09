KPK takes effective steps to counter possible dengue outbreak 

09:31 AM | 9 Oct, 2020
KPK takes effective steps to counter possible dengue outbreak 
PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government has started counter effective measures against possible dengue outbreak under a Dengue Action Plan.

According to the health department report, more than 6.6 million houses were inspected where over 22 million water storage tanks and containers were examined and 13,000 samples were found positive and eliminated on the spot.

The report further said that preventive activities are being conducted on a daily basis across the province.

The government has also appointed dengue focal persons at district health offices, medical teaching hospitals and district headquarters hospitals to take immediate action if any dengue case surfaces.

