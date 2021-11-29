Renowned journalist Muhammad Ziauddin passes away in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Seasoned journalist and noted economic analyst Muhammad Ziauddin passed away on Monday after a brief illness at the age of 83.

The funeral prayers of the deceased will be held after Asr in the cemetery of the Islamabad Society.

Ziauddin, known for his temerity to raise questions against rulers including dictators, worked more than 6 decades and had worked extensively for almost all major newspapers of Pakistan including The Muslim, The Express Tribune, The News, and DAWN.

Following the end of his splendid career, he continued writing mostly freelance for noted publications.

Journalists, politicians, and activists are expressing their condolences.

Senior journalist Muhammad Ziauddin has passed away in Islamabad after prolonged illness. He was 83 years old. In his illustrious career spanning 60 years Ziauddin Saheb wrote extensively for all leading newspapers of Pakistan including @thenews_intl @dawn_com & others. pic.twitter.com/Y0E6svZtah — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) November 29, 2021

One of the most capable fiercely independent journalist I came across with has left for his final abode #Ziauddin was no commoner a wise man—integrity and boldness added to his personality… you will be missed Zia sb… RIP — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 29, 2021

SHOCKED: Family of M Ziauddin Sb confirmed he had passed away. MY Longtime colleague, friend, fellow. I hv years of memories about him, his greatness, humility, honesty, strength.He believed in himself and his trusted friends, NEVER CORRUPT. GOD PL RIP. WILL WRITE IN DETAIL SOON — SHAHEEN SEHBAI (@SSEHBAI1) November 29, 2021

Icon of Pakistani journalism Mohammed Ziauddin dies early morning according to his family #RIP #Ziauddin — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) November 29, 2021

A former editor of Dawn, The News and Executive Editor of The Express Tribune - and a mentor and professional colleague, M Ziauddin sahib has passed away



Pakistani journalism has lost one of its finest in a generation



May Allah Bless him pic.twitter.com/lzupbxaAkH — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) November 29, 2021

Ziauddin who hailed from Madras was born in 1938 and moved to Dhaka in 1952 where he studied medicine. He then moved to Pakistan in 1960, at the age of 21, and later took admission at the University of Karachi to study journalism.

After completion of his masters, the noted writer launched Pakistan Spotlight and started working at Pakistan Press Agency, which was later renamed Pakistan Press International (PPI).