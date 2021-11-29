Renowned journalist Muhammad Ziauddin passes away in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Seasoned journalist and noted economic analyst Muhammad Ziauddin passed away on Monday after a brief illness at the age of 83.

The funeral prayers of the deceased will be held after Asr in the cemetery of the Islamabad Society.

Ziauddin, known for his temerity to raise questions against rulers including dictators, worked more than 6 decades and had worked extensively for almost all major newspapers of Pakistan including The Muslim, The Express Tribune, The News, and DAWN.

Following the end of his splendid career, he continued writing mostly freelance for noted publications.

Journalists, politicians, and activists are expressing their condolences.

Ziauddin who hailed from Madras was born in 1938 and moved to Dhaka in 1952 where he studied medicine. He then moved to Pakistan in 1960, at the age of 21, and later took admission at the University of Karachi to study journalism.

After completion of his masters, the noted writer launched Pakistan Spotlight and started working at Pakistan Press Agency, which was later renamed Pakistan Press International (PPI).

