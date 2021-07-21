Senior journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore
Web Desk
01:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Senior journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – Seasoned journalist and the founder of Pakistan Today Arif Nizami passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac in Lahore, his family said.

Reports in local media quoted family sources said the senior journalist was admitted at a private medical facility for the last three weeks in the provincial capital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The deceased was the son of Hameed Nizami - the founder of the Nawa-i-Waqt Group of newspapers. The details of the funeral prayers will be revealed in due course.

The deceased was the editor of The Nation and president of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors. In 2013, he also served as the caretaker minister during former caretaker PM Mir Hazar Khan Khoso’s cabinet.

Condolence messages began pouring in immediately after the news of his demise. Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolence and prayers to the family.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor, and political commentator Arif Nizami. My condolences and prayers go to his family”, Khan wrote on Twitter.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry mentioned that ‘he had a long relationship with the seasoned journalist.

Taking it to the microblogging platform, Chaudhry wrote “I am heartbroken to hear of the demise of Nizami Sahab. I had a long relationship with him. His father Hameed Nizami and my grandfather Chaudhry Owais were friends from Pakistan movement days. May God have mercy on the elders”.

More updates to follow…

More From This Category
Maryam Nawaz faces police complaint in London ...
01:31 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
PM Imran celebrate Eid with family in Nathiagali
11:58 AM | 21 Jul, 2021
TikTok blocked in Pakistan for the fourth time ...
11:09 AM | 21 Jul, 2021
Nation celebrates Eidul-Adha overshadowed by ...
10:18 AM | 21 Jul, 2021
Covid-19 infects 2,579, kills 40 in a day: NCOC
08:41 AM | 21 Jul, 2021
Business tycoon arrested for murder of ...
11:25 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor sends love for Sajal Aly
07:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr