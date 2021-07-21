Maryam Nawaz faces police complaint in London over ‘anti-Semitic’ statement against PM Imran’s sons
LONDON – Tariq Mehmood, Chairman Pakistan Patriotic Front, filed a complaint with Kent Police against Maryam Nawaz and demanded a complete ban on her entry into Britain.
The complaint was filed in the county of Southeast of England in the wake of statements of PML-N’s vice president against the sons of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Reports in local media cited that the statement of the PML-N supremo’s daughter against Imran Khan’s sons came under the hate speech as per the British law. The complainant sought the imposition of a ban on the Pakistani politician to enter the United Kingdom.
Earlier, Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of PM Imran, also responded to Maryam Nawaz's remarks on how the Khan’s kids were being ‘raised in the lap of Jews’. “I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of anti-semitic attacks by the media and politicians (weekly death threats and protests outside my house). But still, it continues", she wrote in a tweet.
My kids are “being raised in the lap of the Jews,” announced @MaryamNSharif today.— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 19, 2021
I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house). But still it continues https://t.co/TGjUxfT1gC
Following the spat, the PML-N leader while responding to Goldsmith, said “I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame.”
I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame. https://t.co/DxoUqwjoTn— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 20, 2021
It all started when PM, during a rally in Azad Kashmir, slammed ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, who went to Britain for treatment, and now he is attending his grandson’s polo match.
