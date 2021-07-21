Maryam Nawaz faces police complaint in London over ‘anti-Semitic’ statement against PM Imran’s sons
Web Desk
01:31 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
Maryam Nawaz faces police complaint in London over ‘anti-Semitic’ statement against PM Imran’s sons
Share

LONDON – Tariq Mehmood, Chairman Pakistan Patriotic Front, filed a complaint with Kent Police against Maryam Nawaz and demanded a complete ban on her entry into Britain.

The complaint was filed in the county of Southeast of England in the wake of statements of PML-N’s vice president against the sons of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Reports in local media cited that the statement of the PML-N supremo’s daughter against Imran Khan’s sons came under the hate speech as per the British law. The complainant sought the imposition of a ban on the Pakistani politician to enter the United Kingdom.

Earlier, Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of PM Imran, also responded to Maryam Nawaz's remarks on how the Khan’s kids were being ‘raised in the lap of Jews’. “I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of anti-semitic attacks by the media and politicians (weekly death threats and protests outside my house). But still, it continues", she wrote in a tweet.

Following the spat, the PML-N leader while responding to Goldsmith, said “I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame.”

It all started when PM, during a rally in Azad Kashmir, slammed ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, who went to Britain for treatment, and now he is attending his grandson’s polo match.

PM's ex-wife Jemima hits out at Maryam Nawaz for ... 11:45 AM | 20 Jul, 2021

LONDON – Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith lambasted PML-N’s leader Maryam Nawaz over ...

More From This Category
Senior journalist Arif Nizami passes away in ...
01:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2021
PM Imran celebrate Eid with family in Nathiagali
11:58 AM | 21 Jul, 2021
TikTok blocked in Pakistan for the fourth time ...
11:09 AM | 21 Jul, 2021
Nation celebrates Eidul-Adha overshadowed by ...
10:18 AM | 21 Jul, 2021
Covid-19 infects 2,579, kills 40 in a day: NCOC
08:41 AM | 21 Jul, 2021
Ben & Jerry's: US ice-cream company to stop sales ...
11:46 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor sends love for Sajal Aly
07:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr