PM's ex-wife Jemima hits out at Maryam Nawaz for anti-Semitic comments about her sons (VIDEO)

LONDON – Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith lambasted PML-N’s leader Maryam Nawaz over anti-Semitic slurs against her children for their Jewish heredity.

It all started when Maryam, during a rally in Kashmir, hits back at premier who earlier mentioned Junaid Safdar who played the prestigious polo match. PM, while taking a jibe at the son of Maryam Nawaz, questioned the source of income of her son.

“The poor should go to jail and the powerful get NROs and go to these events themselves abroad and watch their grandson’s playing polo matches”, Khan earlier said.

Maryam then addressing a rally in the election campaign responded to PM’s statement about Nawaz Sharif attending a polo match in the UK. Daughter of PML-N supremo said 'He’s the grandson of Nawaz Sharif, not Goldsmith’s. He’s not being raised in the lap of Jews', she added.

Maryam Nawaz engages in antisemitism to target Imran Khan and his sons.



It shouldn't be surprising, PML-N engaged in antisemitic propaganda against Jemima Khan in the 1990s. pic.twitter.com/kOgK1lKZR3 — r/Pakistan (@pakreddit) July 19, 2021

Following the spat, British film producer Jemima responded with a tweet slamming PML-N leader, saying these kinds of anti-Semitic attacks forced her to leave Pakistan back in 2004.

My kids are “being raised in the lap of the Jews,” announced ⁦@MaryamNSharif⁩ today.

I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house). But still it continues https://t.co/TGjUxfT1gC — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 19, 2021

The tweet of PM’s ex-spouse sparked a debate. Check few of the reactions here:

Both IK and MN should keep children out of it. Period!



But while I have no doubt that IK does not want to involve his kids in politics, MS should also make the same committment.



Enough with this dynastic democracy!! — Springle (@Springl48032740) July 19, 2021

Maryam Nawaz' attacks against you and your kids were extremely disgraceful. People of Pakistan have nothing but respect for your family. Hope this pushback will be a lesson to those who continue to use bigotry against political opponents. — Ammar Ali Jan (@ammaralijan) July 19, 2021

see the difference of halal ki nasal or haram ki nasal😊

Proud of you @Jemima_Khan🙏🏻 ❤#JeminaKhanZindabad🙏🏻❤👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/9EVXW68KAC — Pakilinks News (@PakilinksNews) July 19, 2021

Surprised by Maryam Nawaz's anti-semitism? What card has N league not previously played against political opponents for short term gains. Islam, Khatm e nabuwwat, treason, ethnicity, misogyny, you name it. Just a continuum of political strategy. — Umar Aftab Butt (@documaraftab) July 19, 2021