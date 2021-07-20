PM's ex-wife Jemima hits out at Maryam Nawaz for anti-Semitic comments about her sons (VIDEO)
11:45 AM | 20 Jul, 2021
PM's ex-wife Jemima hits out at Maryam Nawaz for anti-Semitic comments about her sons (VIDEO)
LONDON – Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith lambasted PML-N’s leader Maryam Nawaz over anti-Semitic slurs against her children for their Jewish heredity.

It all started when Maryam, during a rally in Kashmir, hits back at premier who earlier mentioned Junaid Safdar who played the prestigious polo match. PM, while taking a jibe at the son of Maryam Nawaz, questioned the source of income of her son.

“The poor should go to jail and the powerful get NROs and go to these events themselves abroad and watch their grandson’s playing polo matches”, Khan earlier said.

Maryam then addressing a rally in the election campaign responded to PM’s statement about Nawaz Sharif attending a polo match in the UK. Daughter of PML-N supremo said 'He’s the grandson of Nawaz Sharif, not Goldsmith’s. He’s not being raised in the lap of Jews', she added.

Following the spat, British film producer Jemima responded with a tweet slamming PML-N leader, saying these kinds of anti-Semitic attacks forced her to leave Pakistan back in 2004.

The tweet of PM’s ex-spouse sparked a debate. Check few of the reactions here:

