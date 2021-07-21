President Alvi signs senior citizen, women's property rights bills

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has signed Senior Citizen Bill 2021 for Islamabad and Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Under the Senior Citizen bill, measures will be taken for the welfare of senior citizens of Islamabad who are over sixty years; whereas Section 5 of the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2020 has been amended.

It will provide filing of appeal to the president within thirty days against a decision of Mohtasib.

In May this year, President Arif Alvi had passed the Parents Protection Ordinance (PPO) 2021 that is aimed to protect the citizens against forceful eviction by their children.

Children - who own the property or have rented the space themselves - are restricted to force out their parents of the house, as per the ordinance.

Also, children will be held responsible for not obeying the instructions of their parents if they want their children out of the house that the parents own or have rented.