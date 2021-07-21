PMLN's Abid Sher Ali, Pakistani family trade abuses at London restaurant in viral video
LONDON – In a disgraceful incident at a restaurant in West London, former Federal Minister and the leader of PML-N Abid Sher Ali, known for his outlandish behavior which frequently push the boundaries of decency, can be seen hurling abuses on a Pakistani family.
Reports in local media quoting sources cited that the clip making rounds on social media is from Tuesday where the opposition party leader can be seen hurling abuses in the presence of minors and women inside a Turkish restaurant, while the onlookers capture the disgraced spat.
The family involved in the brawl told a media outlet that they were waiting in a queue for their turn on Eid day while Abid and Shahbaz Sharif’s son [Salman Shahbaz] entered the restaurant by jumping the queue.
A member of the family involved in the incident stated that the PML-N leader started hurling abuses at them when they confronted him for jumping the queue. "We told them that you can't break the line in London [as it’s not Pakistan]."
This happened at a west london restaurant. Strong language warning. pic.twitter.com/fHAS97BxU4— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) July 20, 2021
Meanwhile, Abid Sher Ali contradicted the narrative of the Pakistani family as he alleged they derided him by asking to return the looted money from Pakistani families.
Furthermore, the Turkish restaurant also confirmed that the PML-N leader booked the tables in advance and didn’t jump the queue as alleged by the Pakistani family.
Turkish Restsurant confirms @AbidSherAli had booked the tables in advance and didn’t jump the queue as alleged after last night’s brawl pic.twitter.com/SipHxdGCJD— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) July 21, 2021
The clip that was taken the internet by storm showed the restaurant staffers trying to defuse the situation but failed; whereas, Salman Shahbaz can be seen recording the whole incident on his mobile phone camera.
This is not the first time a PML-N leader in the UK has faced such a situation as earlier PML-N leader Ishaq Dar was confronted by a woman outside his London resident who said he [Dar] can save Nawaz Sharif here but won’t be able to do it in on the Day of Judgement.
