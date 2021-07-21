Style Files: Pakistani stars send Eid greetings to their fans
Eid al-Adha is being celebrated zealously in Pakistan amidst mounting concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Marked by communal prayers, slaughtering of livestock and giving meat to the needy, the festivity is a celebratory occasion for Muslims.
Jumping onto the bandwagon, Pakistani celebs are celebrating the occasion with immense enthusiasm.
Dressed to the nines, a plethora of celebrities gave a sneak peek of their Eid looks whilst wishing their fan followings a very 'meaty' Eid Mubarak.
Ayeza Khan, Mawra Hocane, Asim Azhar and among others shared heartfelt wishes for their admirers.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star was among the first stars to wish her fans as she posted a series of clicks looking ethereal in a white dress.
Sarah Khan and hubby Falak Shabbir shared gorgeous portraits and wrote, “Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak from us”.
Mawra Hocane said “Eid Mubarak. May Allah accept the sacrifices we all make, in addition to our animals, let’s also let go of our bad habits & egos too, inshaAllah”.
The fashionista Ayesha Omar posted adorable photos and wished her fans , “Eid Mubarak my lovelies. My heart is with you all.”
