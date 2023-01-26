Pakistan seeks US help to secure much-needed IMF programme

assures working in right direction despite economic challenges
ISLAMABAD – The cash-strapped country sought Washington's support in reviving the crucial International Monetary Fund programme.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury for Asia Robert Kaproth called on Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Wednesday and Pakistan’s Finance Chief briefed Kaproth on the economic outlook of the South Asian nation.
Reports in local media suggest that Dar told US Treasury officials that Islamabad would honour all its pledges and was in the process of taking tough decisions, including increasing the gas and electricity tariff to put the country of over 220 million back on track through reforms.
Dar however mentioned that ‘Pakistan required breathing space’ citing the worst floods of 2022 that wreak havoc across the country.
Mr. Robert Kaproth,Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury for Asia called on Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.They discussed economic situation in the country and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/fDrtPtPOJx— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) January 25, 2023
He apprised the visiting members that reforms were being introduced in all sectors, including energy and capital market, to enhance economic growth. Dar also explained that the Pakistani rupee was also under pressure because of the smuggling of US dollars to neighboring Afghanistan and Iran.
Commending the stringent measures taken by the incumbent government, Dar assured that the country was destined for progress and development. He also briefed Robert Kaproth and the delegation about the damages caused by deluges and their impact on the economy.
Meanwhile, the US Treasury official Robert Kaproth highlights good ties between Islamabad and Washington and assured his support and cooperation on issues.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.55
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|272.5
|275
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308.5
|311.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 190,900
|PKR 2,100
