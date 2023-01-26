Search

Pakistan seeks US help to secure much-needed IMF programme

assures working in right direction despite economic challenges

Web Desk 10:24 AM | 26 Jan, 2023
Pakistan seeks US help to secure much-needed IMF programme
Source: @FinMinistryPak/Twitter

ISLAMABAD – The cash-strapped country sought Washington's support in reviving the crucial International Monetary Fund programme.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury for Asia Robert Kaproth called on Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Wednesday and Pakistan’s Finance Chief briefed Kaproth on the economic outlook of the South Asian nation.

Reports in local media suggest that Dar told US Treasury officials that Islamabad would honour all its pledges and was in the process of taking tough decisions, including increasing the gas and electricity tariff to put the country of over 220 million back on track through reforms.

Dar however mentioned that ‘Pakistan required breathing space’ citing the worst floods of 2022 that wreak havoc across the country.

He apprised the visiting members that reforms were being introduced in all sectors, including energy and capital market, to enhance economic growth. Dar also explained that the Pakistani rupee was also under pressure because of the smuggling of US dollars to neighboring Afghanistan and Iran.

Commending the stringent measures taken by the incumbent government, Dar assured that the country was destined for progress and development. He also briefed Robert Kaproth and the delegation about the damages caused by deluges and their impact on the economy.

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan ready to complete IMF programme without further delay

Meanwhile, the US Treasury official Robert Kaproth highlights good ties between Islamabad and Washington and assured his support and cooperation on issues.

Pakistani rupee slumps to all-time low of 240 against dollar in ...

12:14 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope 26th January 2023

08:14 AM | 26 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 26, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.55 240.15
Euro EUR 272.5 275
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308.5 311.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68 68.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67
Australian Dollar AUD 176 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 615.68 620.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 188
China Yuan CNY 34.12 34.37
Danish Krone DKK 33.83 34.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs190,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 190,900 PKR 2,100

