Fourth Babur class corvette Tariq set to be launched by Karachi Shipyard

KARACHI – The 4th Milgem class guided missile corvette will be launched by Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KSEW) before the end of this month, according to a tweet posted by Global Defence Insight.

A subclass of the Turkish MILGEM project, the Babur-class corvette, often referred to as the PN MILGEM class, is made up of four heavy corvettes being built for the Pakistan Navy. These ships are larger and bigger than Turkish Ada-class corvettes, and they also have Vertical Launching Systems (VLS).

The partnership between Pakistan and Turkey, with a long history of strong political and military relations, is where the Babur-class corvette got its start.

The Babur-class corvettes are equipped with a broad variety of weapons. They have two triple-cell launchers for six anti-ship missiles, likely the Harbah anti-ship cruise missiles, for anti-surface warfare (ASuW).

The corvettes are outfitted with a 12-cell GWS-26 VLS configuration or a 16-cell VLS arrangement in the bow for anti-air warfare (AAW), which uses the Albatros NG surface-to-air missiles created by MBDA.