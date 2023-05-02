Search

Pakistan

Fourth Babur class corvette Tariq set to be launched by Karachi Shipyard

Web Desk 10:30 PM | 2 May, 2023
Fourth Babur class corvette Tariq set to be launched by Karachi Shipyard
Source: Twitter

KARACHI – The 4th Milgem class guided missile corvette will be launched by Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KSEW) before the end of this month, according to a tweet posted by Global Defence Insight.

A subclass of the Turkish MILGEM project, the Babur-class corvette, often referred to as the PN MILGEM class, is made up of four heavy corvettes being built for the Pakistan Navy. These ships are larger and bigger than Turkish Ada-class corvettes, and they also have Vertical Launching Systems (VLS).

The partnership between Pakistan and Turkey, with a long history of strong political and military relations, is where the Babur-class corvette got its start.

The Babur-class corvettes are equipped with a broad variety of weapons. They have two triple-cell launchers for six anti-ship missiles, likely the Harbah anti-ship cruise missiles, for anti-surface warfare (ASuW).

The corvettes are outfitted with a 12-cell GWS-26 VLS configuration or a 16-cell VLS arrangement in the bow for anti-air warfare (AAW), which uses the Albatros NG surface-to-air missiles created by MBDA.

Two more ships equipped with destructive missiles ready to join Pakistan Navy

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

UAE offers to launch ferry service to Karachi

05:17 PM | 2 May, 2023

DHA-UAE group sign MoU for golf view villas in DHA City Karachi

12:37 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

First batch of Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrives in Karachi

12:17 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Seven die as fire erupts in Karachi Express

03:54 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Supreme Court all set to hear election delay case today

08:29 AM | 27 Apr, 2023

After Noor Jehan's death, Madhubala to be moved to Karachi Safari Park

08:30 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PAKvNZ: Pakistan eye to seal ODI series against New Zealand today as ...

10:11 AM | 3 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 03, 2023

09:04 AM | 3 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.25 289.4
Euro EUR 313.5 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.65 762.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 40.99 41.39
Danish Krone DKK 41.76 42.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.3 214.3
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 3, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: