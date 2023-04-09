Two more ships equipped with destructive missiles ready to join Pakistan Navy

KARACHI – Two more ships equipped with destructive missiles are ready for commissioning in the Pakistan Navy. Both warships were manufactured in China.

According to local media reports, the commissioning ceremony of PNS Shahjahan and Tipu Sultan will be held in Shanghai, with Naval Chief Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi as the chief guest.

Tughril class ships are equipped with destructive air-to-air missiles, which will prove to be extremely lethal against the enemy.

These ships are capable of dealing with anti-submarine and combat management system threats.