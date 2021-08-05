Alizeh Shah and Ali Rehman Khan to star in upcoming drama
Alizeh Shah and Ali Rehman Khan are all set to share the screen as they have been paired up for Hum TV's upcoming show ‘Lekin’.

Helmed by director and producer Barkat Sidiki, the drama is penned by Aliya Bukhari and produced by Momina Duraid.

Bukhari is popular for writing several HUM TV shows while Sidiki recently directed the popular drama Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida.

The Heer Maan Ja actor has been winning praises for her drama serial Safar Tamam Howa and Laapata. On the other hand, the Ehd e Wafa starlet was last seen in the drama serial Tanaa Banaa co-starring Danyal Zafar. 

With the lead cast announced, the expectation from the project has skyrocketed. Moreover, Sidiki also shared some BTS pictures on his social media, leaving fans curious.

The drama has a star-studded cast including Javed Sheikh, Farhan Ali Agha, Waseem Abbas, Ismat Zaidi and Eshal Fayyaz.

Furthermore, plot details and the release date of the project are yet to be revealed.

