Arrest of accused in Motorway case, a matter of national relief, says Arif Alvi
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the arrest of prime suspect involved in Motorway rape case as a matter of national relief.
In a tweet, the president said “An efficient trial of the accused and the ‘severest exemplary’ punishment possible under the law must be given to all those found guilty”.
Arrest of the 2nd motorway accused rapist is a matter of national relief. An efficient trial of the accused and the 'severest exemplary' punishment possible under the law must be given to all those found guilty. Let everyone feel safe in Pakistan, specially our women & children.— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 12, 2020
“Let everyone feel safe in Pakistan, specially our women & children”, the President added.
