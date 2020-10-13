KPK approves 39 development schemes worth Rs16471.989 
PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government has approved 39 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs.16471.989 million.

Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department, while chairing a meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) which was also attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The forum considered 42 schemes pertaining to Industries, Mines and Minerals, Elementary and Secondary Education, Higher Education, Agriculture, Information, Local Government, Health, Multi-Sectoral Development, Roads, Water and Finance sectors for the uplift of the province. The Radio Pakistan reported. 

The forum referred one scheme to Central Development Working Party while deferred two schemes due to inadequate designs and returned to respective departments for rectification.

