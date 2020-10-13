Pakistani footballer Karishma Ali featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list

10:17 AM | 13 Oct, 2020
Pakistani footballer Karishma Ali featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list
Share

Footballer Karishma Ali has made Pakistan proud as she has been featured in the Forbes list of 30 under 30!

To celebrate her achievement with her family, she took to Twitter and wrote,”Baba, look how far we've come.”

She also thanked everyone who supported her throughout the journey.

Founder of the Chitral Women’s Sports Club, 21-year-old Karishma is the first girl from Chitral to play football on both national as well as international level. 

That’s not it. Ali has represented Pakistan at the Jubilee Games in Dubai and her team was the first Pakistani women's team to take part in the AFL International Cup.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
I’m happy that ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul' became ...
03:39 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
Listening to Malala’s story left me teary-eyed: ...
02:12 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
Komal Aziz hits back at troll moral policing her
12:36 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
Pakistan’s social media sensation Nimra Ali ...
11:47 AM | 13 Oct, 2020
Pakistani footballer Karishma Ali featured in ...
10:17 AM | 13 Oct, 2020
Tom Parker – The Wanted singer diagnosed with a ...
10:09 AM | 13 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I’m happy that ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul' became such a hit: Hamza Ali Abbasi
03:39 PM | 13 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr