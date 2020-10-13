Pakistani footballer Karishma Ali featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list
Footballer Karishma Ali has made Pakistan proud as she has been featured in the Forbes list of 30 under 30!
To celebrate her achievement with her family, she took to Twitter and wrote,”Baba, look how far we've come.”
Thank you to everyone who’s been there for me and supported me since day one.— karishma Ali (@karishmaAli22) October 9, 2020
This, I dedicate to my little girls back home! I hope to see them here one day!
She also thanked everyone who supported her throughout the journey.
Founder of the Chitral Women’s Sports Club, 21-year-old Karishma is the first girl from Chitral to play football on both national as well as international level.
That’s not it. Ali has represented Pakistan at the Jubilee Games in Dubai and her team was the first Pakistani women's team to take part in the AFL International Cup.
