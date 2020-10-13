Sindh hospitals put on alert after heatwave hits Karachi

11:31 AM | 13 Oct, 2020
Sindh hospitals put on alert after heatwave hits Karachi
Share

KARACHI - The Karachi Administrator has directed to put all the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) hospitals on alert after the heatwave forecast by the Met Office.

According to media details, all relevant officials and staffers including 1122 rescue services have been directed to make foolproof arrangements and stay alert round the clock in wake of the heatwave alert.

The citizens have been urged to drink water and ORS to be saved from dehydration and to avoid going out unnecessarily, wear caps and use an umbrella while going outside.

The diabetic and blood pressure patients have been asked to adopt special preventive measures. 

Earlier, the Met Office forecasted a week-long heatwave in Karachi from Monday and said the weather would remain too hot and dry till Friday or Saturday. 

The Met Office has forecasted that the temperature in the may mount between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

More From This Category
PM Imran to inaugurate Tiger Forces portal this ...
05:47 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
British police “aware” as Nawaz Sharif breaks ...
04:35 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran Khan over ...
03:25 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
NAB takes notice of reports about ‘closure’ ...
03:06 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif remanded till Oct 20 in money ...
02:31 PM | 13 Oct, 2020
COVID-19 claims eight lives in Pakistan, records ...
01:08 PM | 13 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
I’m happy that ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul' became such a hit: Hamza Ali Abbasi
03:39 PM | 13 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr