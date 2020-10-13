Sindh hospitals put on alert after heatwave hits Karachi
KARACHI - The Karachi Administrator has directed to put all the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) hospitals on alert after the heatwave forecast by the Met Office.
According to media details, all relevant officials and staffers including 1122 rescue services have been directed to make foolproof arrangements and stay alert round the clock in wake of the heatwave alert.
The citizens have been urged to drink water and ORS to be saved from dehydration and to avoid going out unnecessarily, wear caps and use an umbrella while going outside.
The diabetic and blood pressure patients have been asked to adopt special preventive measures.
Earlier, the Met Office forecasted a week-long heatwave in Karachi from Monday and said the weather would remain too hot and dry till Friday or Saturday.
The Met Office has forecasted that the temperature in the may mount between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.
